Nintendo to hold a briefing with managers on September 16

The meeting will take place in Tokyo, but they have not advanced if it will be to present new products or games pending to be announced soon.

Nintendo will hold a new briefing with its board of directors on September 16. The meeting, which will take place in Tokyo, will be attended by the main executives of the company, but no details have been revealed about what will be discussed in said session or if new products will be presented before said celebration.

These types of meetings are usually held to present to shareholders and the rest of the members of the board of directors the next products (video games, services, consoles …) that are added to the company’s roadmap. However, we insist that a possible new Nintendo Direct or other similar or equivalent formats have not been anticipated; Shuntaro Furukawa commented months ago that they were going to evolve the company’s communication methodology, but that they continue to trust that nomenclature.

The information has been advanced by David Gibson, founder of the consulting firm Astris Advisori Japan KK, who is committed to a possible return of the Nintendo Direct (or whatever format it may be) before the meeting on September 16.

Nintendo Switch in 2020 and 2021, what is confirmed?

Nintendo’s roadmap for the remainder of 2020 only leaves Pikmin 3 Deluxe as confirmed titles for this month of October and, in the case of exclusives developed by third-party companies, works such as Bravely Default II and No More Heroes III, from those who are expected to know new details soon.

According to Nintendo’s latest financial document (Q2 / FY2021), Nintendo’s upcoming releases include, undated (TBA), New Pokémon Snap, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. For months now, a possible compilation of the classic 3D installments of Super Mario (SM64, Sunshine, Galaxy) to celebrate the thirty-fifth anniversary of the mustachioed has been sounding loudly —without official confirmation through—; but Nintendo has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of this compilation.

Nor is it confirmed by Nintendo what Amazon UK anticipates, the return of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for Nintendo Switch.



