Nintendo: the Switch is a hit with 79 million consoles sold!

The turnover of the Japanese company Nintendo explodes thanks to the sale of Switch, but also of all the successful games!

Since its release in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 79 million copies worldwide. The Kyoto firm thus recorded one of its finest sales.

The Nintendo Switch appears to be a true revolutionary console. Both stationary and portable, it lets you play on the big screen at home and on a smaller one wherever you want.

Under the duvet, on the train and even in the office, anything is possible! On condition of not playing during working hours of course.

But that’s not all … It offers a whole range of incredible games that quickly won over gamers around the world. And for good reason !

Between The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or even the already classic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, there is plenty to do!

Thus, over the period from April 1 to December 31, 2020, Nintendo recorded one of its best sales with more than 24 million Switches sold. Yes, you did hear!

The Japanese company is once again establishing itself as the biggest seller of consoles and video games!

THE NINTENDO SWITCH BEATS ALL SALES RECORDS!

It was especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations that Nintendo stood out with its new console. Between October and December, the Kyoto firm sold more than 11 million machines. No, you’re not dreaming !

Since its release in March 2017, it is estimated that more than 79 million Switches were sold around the world, for more than 520 million games sold.

It dethrones the Nintendo 3DS, which is close to 76 million. And she doesn’t intend to stop there! With the arrival of the highly anticipated Monster Hunter Rise and Super Mario 3D World, the Switch could well and truly climb the rankings.

In front of it, we therefore find the Game Boy Advance, the Wii, the Game Boy and of course, the most famous of all, the famous DS, which has sold more than 150 million copies.

In fact, upcoming games will both come with a customized limited edition console. And they send very heavy!

What convince the most reluctant to get the Switch urgently. Could the very famous Japanese company break a new record this year? There are chances.

One thing is certain then, the firm has not finished making people talk about it … and revolutionizing the world of gaming! Case to be continued.