Nintendo takes down 379 fan-made games via DMCA

Nintendo is known for having one of the toughest copyright protection policies in the entire video game industry, going so far as to tell its fans to stop producing games inspired by their intellectual properties.

At the end of last year, Big N attacked again and brought justice against no less than 379 projects made by fans through a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) submitted to the Game Jolt website!

As disclosed by the site’s CEO, Yaprak DeCarmine, the DMCA said that “some of the material posted on gamejolt.com infringes Nintendo’s copyright. We ask that you disable public access to certain pages based on the following information.”

“The pages listed here include images of Nintendo video game characters used to generate profits from advertisements on the site, shown while visitors wait for their games to load.”

The creator of the unofficial game Five Nights at Yoshi’s said he understood Nintendo, and resubmitted his game to the internet, this time without any active ads. “After seeing the situation, I believe that the fact that there were advertisements in the game was the reason that they removed my project alongside so many others.”

