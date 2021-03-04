Nintendo Switch with OLED and 4K coming later this year

Nintendo is planning to release an improved version of the Switch with a Samsung 7-inch OLED screen later this year. According to a report by Bloomberg, the new model would have 720p and 4K resolution when connected to the dock.

The Japanese company’s intention is to make its hybrid console compete in the market with the recently launched PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. According to the information, the “premium” version of the video game would also help to extend its useful life.

One of the indicators that point to this fact is that Samsung will start producing the screens from June. “The OLED display will consume less battery, offering greater contrast and possibly a faster response when compared to the current liquid crystal display,” explained Yoshio Tamura, co-founder of the display consultancy DSCC.

The increase in the display compared to current models would not be as significant, however. While the new panel is expected to be 7 inches, the standard Switch is 6.2 inches and the Lite is equipped with a 5.5 inch one.

Despite the good news, the article recalls that the possible 4K resolution of the device may leave game developers even more unhappy. They previously complained that there was a considerable difference between the image quality of the video game in portable mode and in the dock. This gap may be even greater with high resolution graphics.

Hot rumors

At least since last year, there is information about a more robust version of the Nintendo Switch. The Economic Daily News newspaper even reported that Big N planned to launch the console in the first quarter of this year (which will not happen).

In early February 2021, in a question and answer session with fans, the brand’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, was asked about this. He denied the possibility remembering that of launches that will occur until March.

And you, what do you think of a version of the Switch with 4K and a larger display? Are you excited? Comment below!