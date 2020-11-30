Nintendo Switch wins Brazilian eShop and PT-BR language

Today (30), Nintendo confirmed through a press release that on December 7, 2020, Brazil will have the launch of Nintendo eShop on the Switch. Until now, the only way to buy games officially in reais was through the Nintendo Store, which provided a voucher after the transaction. Now, the Brazilian Switch store will work just like the USA and other locations around the world.

According to Nintendo, more than 700 games will be available at launch, including local currency and prices (now games that were not in the Nintendo Store can be purchased without the consumer paying in dollars or any other currency). In addition, Big N confirmed that the Switch will also gain support for the PT-BR language in the system, since until now there was only Portuguese from Portugal.

Among other developer developer titles found on the Nintendo eShop on December 7 will be Just Dance 2021 and FIFA 21 Legacy Edition, as well as popular Brazilian games like Horizon Chase Turbo, developed by Aquiris Game Studio, and Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, developed by Long Hat House.

“We hope fans will enjoy using the Nintendo eShop to easily access and purchase their favorite games on the Nintendo Switch,” said Bill van Zyll, Director and General Manager for Latin America at Nintendo of America. “We intend to continue to expand the library of games for the Nintendo Switch available on the Nintendo eShop, thus offering options for all types of players.”

Through the Nintendo eShop, consumers will have access to pre-orders, discounts and special offers. They will also be able to earn My Nintendo Gold Points when purchasing games or other eligible digital content. My Nintendo is a loyalty program that connects Nintendo’s experiences in various ways, whether through consoles to computers and smartphones. For more details on how to earn and redeem My Nintendo points, visit https://my.nintendo.com/.

So, what did you think of the news? The Nintendo eShop arrives in Brazil on December 7 and the PT-BR language is now available.



