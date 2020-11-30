Nintendo Switch, winner of Black Friday 2020 in the UK

Nintendo’s hybrid dominates Black Friday sales in the UK for both games and consoles. FIFA 21 is also victorious.

Black Friday 2020 has resulted in more than a million video games sold in physical format in the United Kingdom. The most digital Black Friday in history has registered very positive figures for the British industry, but they are also 20% below the numbers of last year, when 1.3 million games were sold. Nintendo Switch, adding its two models, has been the great winner of this Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing and Mario Kart, the preferred combination

With PS5 and Xbox Series X | S completely sold out, the Nintendo alternative has found itself with little competition on store shelves. Accompanied by offers and flashy packs such as the one brought together by Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons (which in Spain has gone down to 199 euros), game sales for Switch have grown 33% compared to last week; 9% improvement compared to Black Friday 2019.

In total, of all the games sold in physical format during this Black Friday 2020 in the United Kingdom, 38% corresponded to Nintendo Switch. Especially striking is the case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has climbed to third place in the Top-10 after a weekly growth of 58%. British players seemed to be waiting for these promotions to make the jump to Tom Nook’s Desert Islands Settlement Plan. Equally noteworthy is the case of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which grew 62% in just one week and took fourth place on the list.

All in all, and despite these two guests already known in the Top-10, FIFA 21 was the best-selling video game of this Black Friday 2020 in the United Kingdom, always talking only about physical copies, with a 35% improvement in sales compared to to last week. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has sold enough to be right in front of the fireproof Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

FIFA 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Avengers

Minecraft (Nintendo Switch version)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Just Dance 2021



