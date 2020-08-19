Nintendo Switch will have official launch in Brazil

Nintendo officially announced the launch of the Nintendo Switch in Brazil this Wednesday morning (19). The news was released by the manufacturer’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and, despite few details released, caught the attention of his followers. The company has just confirmed that its console will start selling in Brazil soon, without an official date, and that it will release new details soon on its social networks. The console competes with Playstation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One.

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in March 2017, Brazilians have only been able to purchase the console via unofficial stores. More than three years later, a Nintendo console will again be sold officially in the national territory, but there is still no information regarding the price of the Nintendo Switch.

It is worth remembering that Nintendo had already given signs that it was looking to get closer to the Brazilian market. Although it was not yet present in Brazil, at the end of 2018, the company announced the sale of game cards, subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service and additional content for games in the country, making it possible to make purchases in reais. This time, its official launch may mean fairer prices and also several games translated into Brazilian Portuguese.

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console, being possible to play as a desktop console or as a portable console. With games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the console has been a huge success for Nintendo, having even surpassed the Super Nintendo in number of units sold, in addition to great competition with its rivals from Sony and Microsoft.



