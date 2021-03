The next Nintendo Switch update will hit the market with an Nvidia chip with DLSS support and 4K resolution when the console is plugged into the dock. The hybrid console, which will also have an OLED display, can be sold for around US $ 399 (about R $ 2.1 thousand at the current price).

The information was published on Tuesday (23) by Bloomberg. According to the vehicle, the device hits the market still in 2021.

