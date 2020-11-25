Nintendo Switch to release 4 Pokémon games by 2021

It was leaked that Nintendo would celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon with four games for the Switch, which would be released in 2021.

Pokémon, the popular anime and video game franchise is about to reach its first quarter of a century. In 2021 it will be 25 years since the launch of the first game, Pokémon Red and Green, so Nintendo would be preparing an incredible celebration.

Pokémon 2021, it would be, the next main Pokémon game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite and it is a remake.

The report comes from a prominent Nintendo leaker, but unfortunately, it doesn’t say which game from the Game Freak series and Nintendo are remaking.

However, given the abundant rumors about a Diamond and Pearl remake that is in the works, many are anticipating that if there will be a remake, it will likely be fourth generation. And it makes sense given that we already have remakes of the first three generations.

Pokemon will release four games

The report comes from Kelios, a leaker who made a name for himself by reliably leaking Nintendo Directs. According to the source, four Pokémon games will be released next year.

New Pokémon Snap (remake of the classic Nintendo 64 game)

Pokémon UNITE (it would also arrive for mobile devices and it will be free)

Pokémon Sinnoh (remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl that would arrive in November)

Detective Pikachu 2 (2019 video game sequel)

With the 25th anniversary of the series just around the corner, it makes sense that Nintendo and Game Freak are looking to get big on Pokémon, however, for now, take all of this information with a grain of salt.

While it makes sense on paper, and while the leaker in question has proven trustworthy in the past, nothing here is official. Also, even if everything here is correct, it is also subject to change.

As with everything else, the pandemic has had a huge impact on the development of the game, causing many delays in the game.

At press time, no official party involved (Nintendo, Game Freak, etc.) has commented on this latest report, and they are unlikely to give their strict “no comment” policy. However, if this changes, we will make sure to update the story with whatever is provided.



