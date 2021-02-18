Nintendo Switch: The history of games on Nintendo Direct

We list all the announcements presented during the Nintendo Direct on February 17, which has left us with more than 30 titles for the future.

The first Nintendo Direct of 2021 has left us with some thirty titles that will arrive on Nintendo Switch between now and 2022; many of them for sale in the next few months. We know that the number of ads is very large and that can be overwhelming (you can read here an extensive summary with everything presented); So in this article we are going to summarize each announcement with its exact or approximate launch date.

Because apart from Splatoon 3, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, this Nintendo Direct has left us with the release date of many other titles – exclusive and multiplatform – that will be available in Nintendo Switch coming soon. 50 minute broadcast for the first traditional Direct since September 2019.

Below is the full list with the estimated dates provided by Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Agenda: date of all Nintendo Direct games

Ghost ‘n Goblins Resurrection – February 25, 2021

Capcom Arcade Stadium – February 25, 2021

Bravely Default II – February 26, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons + Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary – March 1, 2021

Apex Legends – March 9, 2021

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – March 16, 2021

Hades (physical format) – March 19, 2021

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition – March 19, 2021

Tales from the Borderlands – March 24, 2021

Monster Hunter Rise – March 26, 2021

Pyra / Mythra (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) – March 2021

SaGa Frontier Remastered – April 15, 2021

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind – May 14, 2021

Miitopia – May 21, 2021

Knockout City – May 21, 2021

World’s End Club – May 28, 2021

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – June 4, 2021

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection – June 10, 2021

Legend of Mana – June 24, 2021

Mario Golf: Super Rush – June 25, 2021

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm – Expansion Pass: First installment in June with new characters, settings and more; second installment in November.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – July 16, 2021

No More Heroes 3 – August 27

Samurai Warriors 5 – Summer 2021

Outer Wilds – Summer 2021

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Summer 2021

Star Wars: Hunters: Star Wars: Hunters – 2021

Neon White – Winter 2021

Project TRIANGLE STRATEGY (working title) – 2022 (demo now available)

Splatoon 3 – 2022