Nintendo Switch: the best discounts for a limited time

Nintendo applies new temporary offers for a multitude of great games and forgotten jewels in the catalog. We go over a list of recommendations.

Nintendo is approaching the holiday season with temporary discounts on dozens of games for Nintendo Switch in the eShop. The console’s digital store, like every week, has temporarily lowered a series of video games ranging from heavyweights that drop in price by 33%, such as Mario Tennis Aces, to another selection of not-so-well-known names that we believe deserve a lot the sorrow.

Because of the dozens (sometimes hundreds) of games on offer in the eShop, sometimes we find bargains that, as you will see below, range between 10 and 15 euros, with discounts of more than 50% compared to its usual price. However, we provide you with a selection of games that may go unnoticed … but shouldn’t. Most of the games that we leave below will be discounted until next Monday, October 26; others until Thursday, October 29.

Sonic Mania, Valkyria Chronicles, Moonlighter …

We are talking about titles like Sonic Mania, an essential of this generation for any lover of platforms; o SEGA Mega Drive Classics, which includes more than 50 titles from all Mega Drive genres with many display and emulation options; really, a collection worth having especially since it can be enjoyed in portable mode.

Equally recommended is Valkyria Chronicles, which does not go out of style and is right now for 7.99 euros. For fight lovers we choose BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, while in the independent scene we have the Spanish Moonlighter or Lonely Mountains: Downhill, a real vice that can give us many hours of entertainment.

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

What Remains of Edith Finch for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

SteamWorld Dig 2 for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill for 14.99 euros (25% discount)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle for 12.99 euros (35% discount)

Sonic Mania for 13.99 euros (35% discount)

Valkyria Chronicles for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Moonlighter for 8.49 euros (66% discount)

SEGA Mega Drive Classics for 14.99 euros (50% discount)



