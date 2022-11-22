Nintendo Switch Sports Will Get a Free Golf Upgrade Next Week

The update also brings an elimination mode to the game
The long-awaited golf update for Nintendo Switch Sports is almost ready, having received a release date of November 28.
The DLC will be available for free to all players and will include 21 holes taken from the Wii Sports series. Golf has been a favorite aspect of the franchise since its inception: in the original version of Wii Sports, Wii Sports Resort and the updated version of Wii U Wii Sports Club, this sport is presented.
In addition to the local game, the golf update will also include an online multiplayer mode called Survival Golf – a single—elimination game in which eight players participate simultaneously, in which the player with the most strokes is eliminated on each hole.
The mode was originally scheduled to launch earlier this year, but Nintendo eventually postponed it back in September.
When Nintendo Switch Sports was launched in April this year, it included six different games, including the core elements of Wii Sports such as tennis and bowling, as well as soccer, chambara, badminton and volleyball.
The game was well received at launch, receiving four stars in the NME review. We noted that Nintendo Switch Sports demonstrated how far the motion controls have come since the Wii: the controls have become “clear and interactive enough to make everything fun.”
However, in our review, the set of sports games in the game is described as “something mixed”. Volleyball did not impress, while chambara became an “unexpected hit” — as we described it as feeling “strangely similar to Dark Souls or Chivalry: the fights are short and frenetic, and everything becomes especially bloodthirsty (or desperate) when one player approaches a terrible opponent.” the end of the platform.” Ultimately, our review found that “the weaknesses of the game are not dramatic enough to spoil what is almost always an exhilarating experience.”
As for other gaming news, the director of God of War Ragnarok Eric Williams expressed interest in working on the Castlevania franchise.