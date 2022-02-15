Nintendo Switch Sports – Online Play Test: Schedules, Sports And Requirements To Participate

Nintendo Switch: The successor to Wii Sports will have a limited time trial on Nintendo Switch to check the status of the servers. Everything you need to know. Wii Sports is back. Nintendo announced during the Nintendo Direct this February the successor to one of the most emblematic video games of the motion control console; this time under the name of the current platform of the Japanese firm, Nintendo Switch Sports. A much larger video game, with more game options, sports and designed to once again be the main protagonist of those afternoons with family and friends moving their hips at home. We tell you all about the Online Play Test that will be held this week, a demo that will test the game’s servers ahead of its official launch this April.

Nintendo Switch Sports – Online Play Test: when is it and how to participate

Nintendo Switch players with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to participate in the so-called Online Play Test, which as the name suggests will be a stress test for the Nintendo Switch Sports online servers. The reason for this test, which will only take two days, is none other than “to evaluate different technical aspects and improve the quality of the game,” says Nintendo.

Rackets, shots, kicks… Nintendo Switch Sports can be tested for the first time during the days of Friday 19 and Saturday 20 February with three of the six sports that the game will include at its launch: bowling, tennis and chambara.

The online games of this Online Play Test will allow us to play games against random users. It will not be possible to play games against friends who are also participating in the Online Play Test during this test, Nintendo warns.