Nintendo Switch Sports: How To Participate In The Online Play Test

Nintendo Switch Sports: We tell you how you can participate in the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test scheduled for February 19 and 20. Playable preview. Nintendo Switch Sports is just days away from starting its first public test. The Online Play Test will allow Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to try out a preview of this spiritual sequel to the Wii Sports saga. We tell you what you must do to join.

How to participate in the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test?

Head over to this link which will take you to the official My Nintendo page.

Sign in with the profile you normally use on your Nintendo Switch console.

On the main page you will find a frame dedicated to the Online Play Test. Click on it and select the red ‘redeem’ button. To do so, remember that you must be registered in any of the modalities of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

A gift box will appear at the top of the screen. Click on it and it will take you a little further down, where it says ‘download code’. That alphanumeric code must be redeemed in the eShop of your Nintendo Switch.