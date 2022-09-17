Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update Delay May Be A Bigger Problem Than Expected

Nintendo Switch Sports was announced at the Nintendo Direct event in February, and Wii Sports fans immediately remembered the game they played many years ago. With a few repetitive actions, he uses the Switch functionality to enhance the facets of his spiritual predecessor. Tennis, chambara, soccer and bowling continue from where the Wii games left off, but one of the most popular mini-games is still missing. The recent Nintendo Direct has shed new light on the state of the long-awaited Golf update, which was originally scheduled to be released in the fall, announcing its postponement until the holiday season.

The lack of golf in Nintendo Switch Sports in no way detracts from the value of the game, as it is a delightful set of activities, equally nostalgic and innovative. However, there is a lack of golf, especially since it has been a mainstay of Wii Sports from the very beginning. To meet a longer wait than was originally promised is a source of frustration for many, but it could hurt Nintendo more than anything else, as it can only stop the popularity of the 2022 game as it fades into the background. the Nintendo Switch Star Library.

Nintendo Switch Sports Doesn’t Have the Durability of Wii Sports

Although it was originally presented as the successor to Wii Sports, and its quality is more than in line with what it was before, the reality is that Nintendo Switch Sports appeared on the system too late to get a large enough audience to meet expectations. Durability is vital for any game that is not narrative-oriented, and although Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is as relevant as ever four years after its release, Nintendo Switch Sports just isn’t as focused on the long term. A golf update arriving in the fall would be a short enough wait for players to cause excitement, but pushing it back more than six months after the game’s launch may be too late to generate the same level of interest.

At the moment, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers new content on a semi-regular basis, which means that there is always something new to look forward to. Thus, the number of players is rarely depleted enough to not justify the increased attention from Nintendo. Nintendo Switch Sports has the potential to create a legacy of the same scale, as the gameplay options are much more diverse than Mario Kart and more appealing to a wide range of viewers than Super Smash Bros. – launching is not a promising first step if the game wants to maintain a strong fan base in the future.

Golf can (and should) be the first of many

Nintendo Switch Sports is likely to include more sports, developing some of the concepts introduced in Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. This is an exciting thought, as the game can become a platform for other family competitions. The delay with Golf shows that the development process is not as smooth as originally intended, and raises questions about the future of the release and how it will handle future events in the future.

Nintendo Switch is probably in the twilight era, more than five years after launch, and during that time it has built up an extensive library. From the launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to the recent announcement of Pikmin 4, the system offers a wide range of offers that are either available or right around the corner. However, while Nintendo Switch Sports is the standout game of 2022 for a hybrid console, advancing its popularity in 2023 and beyond seems more difficult than ever as the Golf update has run into scheduling issues. Switch simply doesn’t have time left to facilitate such a rarely updated game.

