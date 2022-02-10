Nintendo Switch Sports Arrives With 6 Modes In April

Nintendo announced, this Wednesday (09), during the Nintendo Direct event, the game Nintendo Switch Sports, a new compilation of sports games for the hybrid console. The title arrives on April 29.

In all, there will be 6 games in one: Tennis, Bowling, Chanbara (Japanese modality), Football, Badminton and Volleyball. Players will be able to participate in an Online Test on February 18-20 (you need a Switch Online account to participate).

So, what did you think of the news? Leave your comment below!