Nintendo Switch Sold 28.8 Million Units in 2020

Nintendo Switch: This Thursday (06), Nintendo released the financial report for fiscal year 2020). Featured, the Nintendo Switch sold 28.8 million units during the period ended March 31, 2021 – an increase of 37.1% in the last 12 months.

With the update, the console reached the mark of 84.59 million units sold since March 2017. Thus, it surpasses the Nintendo 3DS handheld that holds the record of 75.94 million units.

For the next fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2022, Nintendo expects to sell 26.5 million units. This is a conservative estimate due to the semiconductor crisis that hampers the manufacture of the Switch.

In addition, the Japanese company reveals that the console has reached its peak sales in the last year. According to the report, the excellent performance resulted in almost double its operating profit.

In fiscal 2020, the company’s net sales were $ 16.1 billion – about R $ 86.2 billion. Meanwhile, operating profit was $ 5.86 billion (R $ 31.3 billion).

Growth in game sales

The fiscal report also provided data on the sale of Switch games. In all, 230.88 million copies were sold in 2020 – an increase of 36.8% over the previous year.

Launched at the start of the pandemic, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the platform’s best-selling title last year. It sold 20.85 million copies and has a total of 32.63 million units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears in second place with 10.62 million copies – totaling 35.39 million. Finally, the exercise game Ring Fit Adventure sold 7.38 million, reaching a total of 10.11 million copies.