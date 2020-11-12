Nintendo Switch soars its sales in the US

The hybrid platform records the best third quarter of the last ten years in the United States, at the level of the golden age of Nintendo DS.

Nintendo Switch is still in a state of grace. After knowing its excellent results during the period from July to September at a global level, the NPD Group agency has revealed that the hybrid platform has registered in the United States the best sales data in a summer quarter (Q3) since 2009, when Nintendo DS reached one of its biggest peaks in store sales.

According to information provided by market analyst Mat Piscatella, Nintendo Switch has sold more units in a Q3 (from July 1 to September 30) than any other platform in that period since Nintendo DS in 2009, which highlights the excellent commercial performance that the platform is experiencing at the moment, when it reaches, according to Nintendo, the middle of its stage in the market with three and a half years.

In addition, the video game industry in the United States is more inclined to purchase than a year ago at the same time, with 24% year-on-year growth; the figure amounts to 11,200 million dollars invoiced.

Nintendo Switch reaches 68.30 million units sold

Nintendo shared this past November 5 the company’s fiscal results for that period from July to September (Q2 / FY2021), the second quarter at the fiscal level, with a cumulative total of 68.30 million units sold worldwide (6.85 million consoles during the quarter) and 49.82 million video games for a cumulative total of 456.49 million titles. The game-console ratio is very high.

The team led by Shuntaro Furukawa has raised its annual sales estimates from 19 million consoles to 24 million, which will allow Nintendo Switch to reach the end of next March about 80 million units sold if this Christmas materializes in another quarter of records; just as expert market analysts expect.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an inescapable agent in this context. The title, with 26.04 million units sold in just six months, is already the second most successful video game on the console; only behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with 28.99 million copies sold and three more years on the market.



