Nintendo Switch Sale: 15 Games At A Reduced Price In The eShop

Nintendo Switch digital deals start on December 16 and will offer discounts of even more than 90% until December 30. The cold air is the proof that Christmas is approaching, the moment (one of the moments, rather) in which companies reduce their products. As Nintendo has announced in the last few hours, the Switch eShop is full of succulent offers, which players can enjoy from December 16 to December 30. Although we did not find first party titles, the rest of the companies have been in charge of reducing prices to the maximum: we found discounts of more than 90%.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is one of those games that always appears on the sale list, but there are many interesting additions. At MeriStation we offer you a selection with several of the titles that you must have in your video game library for Nintendo Switch.

The “Holiday Deals” promotion has started! Enjoy deep discounts on a selection of third-party titles including Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, No More Heroes, Among Us, and many more!

15 bargain-priced games

Mario + Raddids: Kingdom Battle for 14.79 euros (63%, before 39.99 euros)

Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir for 6.99 euros (80%, before 34.99 euros)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.59 euros (84%, before 59.99 euros)

The Outer Worlds for 23.99 euros (60%, before 59.99 euros)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50%, before 19.99 euros)

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros (75%, before 39.99 euros)

Overcoooked! 2 for 6.24 euros (75%, before 24.99 euros)

This War of Mine: Complete Edition for 3.59 euros (91%, before 39.99 euros)

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition for 23.99 euros (60%, before 59.99 euros)

Moonlighter for 6.24 euros (65%, before 24.99 euros)

Syberia 1 and 2 for 2.44 euros (93%, before 34.99 euros)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX for 9.99 euros (50%, before 19.99 euros)

The Sinking City for 9.99 euros (80%, before 49.99 euros)

Silence for 1.99 euros (90%, before 19.99 euros)

Super Bomberman R for 4.49 euros (85%, before 29.99 euros)