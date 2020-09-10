Nintendo Switch releases in 2020: all games

We review how the main and third-party release schedule for the console looks after the announcement of the new Super Mario.

In just a few days, the Nintendo Switch launch schedule for the end of the year has gone from having practically nothing from the company’s internal studies to having covered all the remaining months until 2021. Unexpected announcements, secrets that are leaked ahead of time and new ways to play are the main cards of the big N for the last quarter; your answer for the new generation.

Agenda 2020 on Nintendo Switch, what do you have prepared?

That the coronavirus has affected Nintendo’s plans is something that has already been clear. Without E3 – where perhaps the plans for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario would have been shown – and with a period of pandemic that has affected the distribution of its consoles in half the world, the Kyoto firm has opted for the month of September to offer a arsenal of ads both owned and of its partners. Let’s do a small summary (which you can see expanded in this breakdown of Super Mario 35th Anniversary content).

On the one hand, in September we will have Super Mario 3D All-Stars with Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy adapted and improved on Nintendo Switch. For its part, in October our savings will be in jeopardy with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which combines a new video game with augmented reality with remote-controlled cars.

Also coming in October is Pikmin 3 Deluxe, coming from Wii U, and in November we will have a preview of the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild (presumably for 2021) as a prequel to the original video game: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Cataclysm; a new episode of the Warriors series by Koei Tecmo but with the graphics engine of Nintendo’s work. His story will tell us what happened 100 years before.

Finally, in February 2021 we will have Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury to culminate that celebration of the plumber. In the absence of knowing if we will have a new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partners Showcase with news of the expected Hollow Knight: Silksong or Bravely Default II (if they are not delayed), this is how things remain, with the last minute announcement that No More Heroes 3 is going to 2021.



