Nintendo Switch receives limited-time offers for Indie World

On the occasion of Indie World on August 18, Nintendo is promoting a selection of indie titles with up to 65% off for Nintendo Switch.

The latest edition of Indie World has left us a battery of news around the independent scene on Nintendo Switch. With the arrival of Hades this fall as the main image, the Japanese company extends this event to the eShop itself.

A limited promotion is currently available in which a selection of indies for Nintendo Switch receive a discount of up to 65%. Names like Superliminal and Streets of Rage 4 stand out among the listings. The offers include some of the titles that appeared on the broadcast. It will remain active until August 30.

You can find out what they are and their discount below:

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition for € 13.99 (30% discount).

Streets of Rage 4 for € 21.24 (15% discount)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill for € 15.99 (20% discount)

What the golf for € 14.99 (25% discount)

Superliminal for € 14.39 (20% discount)

Huntdown for € 17.99 (Discount of 10%)

Neo Cab for € 14.99 (25% discount)

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle for € 16.19 (40% discount)

EarthNight for € 6.99 (50% discount)

Creature in the Well for € 9.74 (35% discount)

Exit the Gungeon for € 6.99 (30% discount)

Hotline Miami Collection for € 8.74 (65% discount)

Torchlight II for € 11.99 (40% discount)

Overland for € 14.39 (40% discount)

Manifold Garden for € 16.19 (10% discount)

Raji: An Ancient Epic for € 22.49 (10% discount)

A Short Hike for € 6.29 (10% discount)

Takeshi and Hiroshi for € 7.19 (10% discount)

Evergate for € 16.99 (15% discount)

Hypnospace Outlaw for € 12.89 (25% discount)



