Nintendo Switch Online Fixes Fog Bug In Zelda: Ocarina Of Time

Nintendo Switch Online: The Nintendo 64 emulator has been updated with emulation improvements, just as Majora’s Mask hits the service. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is the next addition to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Taking advantage of this important debut, the Nintendo 64 emulator has been updated to version 2.0 and has corrected some of the problems that had been registered since its launch. Among them are the mist and water from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as some users have published on social networks.

With the mist and water from the Water Temple fixed, the Nintendo Switch version of the Nintendo classic looks more like the original. In addition, according to another user, the Paper Mario bug that caused crashes has also been fixed. Although there is no doubt that the Japanese have made improvements in this regard, user Yakumono points out that there are still problems that have not been solved:

According to this post, the transition effect bugs from Dr. Mario 64 are still present, as is the bug with the Inviso boss from Yoshi’s Story showing the wrong effect when turning invisible. The glitch in the Switch Online app, which indicates that it is not compatible with the Controller Pack and the Nintendo 64 memory card, has also not been fixed.

