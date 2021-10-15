Nintendo Switch Online: Expansion Pack Already Has Date, Price and Content

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will arrive on October 26. The Japanese company confirms price and full contents, and Nintendo has confirmed when and at what price the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack will arrive. The Japanese company will launch this additional subscription on October 26 around the world. The individual subscription will cost 39.99 euros for 12 months, while the family subscription will reach 69.99 euros for the same period. You can see the trailer at the head of this news.

The expansion pack includes several advantages compared to the basic modality, of which its price will not be altered (individual for 19.99 euros and family for 34.99 euros). You will have access to a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive games. As part of the Animal Crossing Nintendo Direct, the manufacturer has confirmed a third bonus at no additional cost: the Happy Home Paradise expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you are currently registered on Nintendo Switch Online, a promotion will start on October 26 to update your subscription. You will get “a proportionate discount” when adding the expansion pack. The relationship, which has not yet transpired, will take into account the number of days remaining to expire your annual plan. The discount will be applied automatically when you change your subscription.

What games does the expansion pack include?

From the first day you will have access to a selection of games from the catalogs of the two consoles. More games are expected in the future, especially in terms of the Nintendo 64 plot. Names like Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask are just a few of those coming soon.

Then we leave you with those available on launch day.

Nintendo 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Lylat wars

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

Operation: Win Back

Yoshi’s Story

SEGA Mega Drive

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Against: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Ax

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja

MasterStrider