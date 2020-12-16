Nintendo Switch Online, Donkey Kong Country 3

Starting on December 18, players will be able to enjoy games like Nightshade, Super Valis IV, or The Ignition Factor.

Nintendo has announced the next NES and SNES classics that will become part of the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online, the subscription service of the Kyoto machine. Little by little, the Japanese company has been adding new titles of these mythical platforms of yesteryear. Thus, the star video game is Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble !, a work by RARE that closes a trilogy to remember. He does not arrive alone, four other games accompany him.

In addition to the Nintendo platformer, players will have the opportunity to enjoy Super Nintendo’s The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, and Tuff E Nuff. Meanwhile, the NES adds one more game, Nightshade.

So are the new additions

The arrival of Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble allows subscribers to complete the trilogy, as the two previous installments have already been available for a few months on Nintendo Switch Online. On this occasion we will not put ourselves in the shoes of Donkey Kong, but we will control Dixie and Kiddy Kong, who must find Donkey and Diddy on a platform full of dangers and challenges.

At Ignition Factor, for its part, we will manage a firefighter, so we will have to help all the people who need it. Super Valis IV sets the clock ticking and tells us to reach the final boss quickly to have more opportunities. Tuff E Nuff, better known in Japan as Dead Dance, is a fighting game, while Nighshade puts us in the shoes of a superhero apprentice. The title offers mechanics typical of graphic adventures.

To play NES and SNES games on Nintendo Switch Online, you must have an active subscription to the service. At the moment, Nintendo has not announced the arrival of other classic consoles of the brand, so we will have to wait for if one day the desire to incorporate the Game Boy or Nintendo 64 materializes.



