Nintendo Switch OLED Will Have no RAM or CPU Improvements

Nintendo Switch OLED: Although expected by many people after various speculations, the Switch OLED Model will not have a CPU or better RAM. Nintendo has confirmed the details to The Verge website.
The new device was announced on Tuesday (06) and will not bring major changes compared to the original version. In addition to the new 7-inch OLED screen (vs. 6.2 inches of the traditional version), it will have 64 GB of internal memory (vs. 32 GB of the traditional version).
The information that the video game will not have major performance improvements has displeased a lot of people, as gamers expected a more robust Pro model. In March, for example, Bloomberg even reported that the hybrid console update would support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and 4K resolution, for example.
Big N’s new product, which hits the international market on October 8 this year, will also have the same battery life, the same card and memory slots, etc. Voxel has even prepared a table to compare the models. Check it out below.
OLED switch
Switch
Switch Lite
Size
10.1 cm x 24.1 cm x 1.4 cm
10.1 cm x 23.8 cm x 1.4 cm
9.1 cm x 20.8 cm x 1.4 cm
Weight
322 grams
299 grams
276 grams
Screen
7 inch OLED (720p)
6.2 inch (720p) LCD
5.5 inch LCD (720p)
CPU/GPU
Custom Nvidia Tegra
Custom Nvidia Tegra
Custom Nvidia Tegra
Storage
64GB
32GB
32GB
Connection
WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and LAN* (in the dock)
WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and LAN* (with separate accessory)
WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and NFC
video output
1080p dock / 720p portable
1080p dock / 720p portable
720p portable
audio output
5.1 channels
5.1 channels
ND
Loudspeakers
Stereo with enhanced speakers
Stereo
Stereo
Drums
4310 mAh
4310 mAh
3570 mAh
battery life
4.5 to 9 hours
4.5 to 9 hours
3 to 7 hours
charging time
3 hours
3 hours
3 hours
Sensors
Accelerometer, gyroscope and brightness sensor
Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Brightness Sensor
Accelerometer and gyroscope
US price
$349
$299
$199
Brazil price
Indefinite (maybe BRL 3,499?)
BRL 2,999
BRL 1,899
So, did you like the news of the Switch OLED Model? Do you think it will be worth choosing the device over others? Remembering that Nintendo Brazil explained that it will only arrive in our country in 2022!