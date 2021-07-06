Nintendo Switch OLED Will Have no RAM or CPU Improvements

Nintendo Switch OLED: Although expected by many people after various speculations, the Switch OLED Model will not have a CPU or better RAM. Nintendo has confirmed the details to The Verge website.

The new device was announced on Tuesday (06) and will not bring major changes compared to the original version. In addition to the new 7-inch OLED screen (vs. 6.2 inches of the traditional version), it will have 64 GB of internal memory (vs. 32 GB of the traditional version).

The information that the video game will not have major performance improvements has displeased a lot of people, as gamers expected a more robust Pro model. In March, for example, Bloomberg even reported that the hybrid console update would support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and 4K resolution, for example.

Big N’s new product, which hits the international market on October 8 this year, will also have the same battery life, the same card and memory slots, etc. Voxel has even prepared a table to compare the models. Check it out below.

OLED switch

Switch

Switch Lite

Size

10.1 cm x 24.1 cm x 1.4 cm

10.1 cm x 23.8 cm x 1.4 cm

9.1 cm x 20.8 cm x 1.4 cm

Weight

322 grams

299 grams

276 grams

Screen

7 inch OLED (720p)

6.2 inch (720p) LCD

5.5 inch LCD (720p)

CPU/GPU

Custom Nvidia Tegra

Custom Nvidia Tegra

Custom Nvidia Tegra

Storage

64GB

32GB

32GB

Connection

WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and LAN* (in the dock)

WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and LAN* (with separate accessory)

WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1 and NFC

video output

1080p dock / 720p portable

1080p dock / 720p portable

720p portable

audio output

5.1 channels

5.1 channels

ND

Loudspeakers

Stereo with enhanced speakers

Stereo

Stereo

Drums

4310 mAh

4310 mAh

3570 mAh

battery life

4.5 to 9 hours

4.5 to 9 hours

3 to 7 hours

charging time

3 hours

3 hours

3 hours

Sensors

Accelerometer, gyroscope and brightness sensor

Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Brightness Sensor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

US price

$349

$299

$199

Brazil price

Indefinite (maybe BRL 3,499?)

BRL 2,999

BRL 1,899

So, did you like the news of the Switch OLED Model? Do you think it will be worth choosing the device over others? Remembering that Nintendo Brazil explained that it will only arrive in our country in 2022!