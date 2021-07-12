Nintendo Switch OLED, What Will We Find In The Box? All That Will Include

Nintendo Switch OLED: The Nintendo portal details new frequently asked questions; from the meaning of the word OLED to what is the content that we will find in the box. Nintendo has updated the official question and answer portal dedicated to the new model of the Nintendo Switch family, the so-called Nintendo Switch OLED, prior to its premiere on October 8, 2021. As is usual with each new iteration of the range, the firm Japan has specified what we will find in the box of the console once we have it at home. Let’s take a look.

What will be included in the Nintendo Switch OLED box?

The main difference of the Nintendo Switch OLED box with respect to previous models is that the arrangement is vertical; a small change that allows differentiating the 2017 model (box with white finishes; horizontal) and the 2019 renovation, which introduced improvements in autonomy (with red finishes).

As could be expected, in addition to a unit of the Nintendo Switch OLED console and its corresponding dock, which will share the main color with the Joy-Con, all the accessories previously included will continue to be present in this review, whose main novelty is the incorporation of a panel seven-inch with OLED technology, which will improve image quality, blacks and sharpness of contrast.