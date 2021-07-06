Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch vs Lite; comparison

Nintendo Switch OLED: We review all the differences between all the models of the Nintendo Switch family on the occasion of the premiere of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. It’s official now, Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Switch OLED. The new member of the family will hit stores around the world on October 8, 2021 at a price of 349.99 euros; same price in dollars. The new model of the Nintendo Switch family improves the overall experience, especially when we play on a laptop. To provide you with all the essential information on the three models of the present generation —standard, Lite and OLED—, we review below all their differences and characteristics.

Size and weight

The first thing that strikes you is the size of the screen. Nintendo Switch OLED arrives to expand the image to 7 “. The measurements of the first Nintendo Switch model are currently 109mm x 239mm x 13.9mm (with the Joy-Con attached) and 297 grams; 398 grams with the Joy-Con attached For its part, Nintendo Switch Lite is 28% smaller than the original with 91.1mm x 208mm x 13.9mm; its weight is 275 grams (31% lighter). The lightest of all. Nintendo Switch OLED, for its part, will have dimensions of 102 x 242 x 13.9 mm and a weight of 320 grams, for 420 grams to have the Joy-Con inserted.