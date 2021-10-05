Nintendo Switch OLED Vs Nintendo Switch Vs Lite; Comparison, Differences And Characteristics

Nintendo: We review all the differences between all the models of the Nintendo Switch family on the occasion of the premiere of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. Nintendo Switch OLED hits stores around the world this Friday, October 8. The new member of the family will arrive at a price of 349.99 euros accompanied by severe improvements in portable mode, starting with an OLED screen that represents a conspicuous change in the image quality of the games. This renewed model of the Nintendo Switch family comes to improve the overall experience, especially when we play away from the TV: better audio, larger screen and with more defined colors, new adjustable width support, double the internal memory … all the essential information of the three models of the present generation —standard, Lite and OLED—, we review below all their differences and characteristics.

TABLE OF OFFICIAL SPECIFICATIONS

Nintendo Switch (2019) Nintendo Switch Lite Nintendo Switch OLED

Dimensions 102mm x 239mm x 13.9mm 91.1 x 208 x 13.9mm 102 x 242 x 13.9mm

Weight 297g (398g with Joy-Con) 275g 320g (420g with Joy-Con)

Display 6.2 ”LCD touch screen (720p) 5.5” LCD touch screen (720p) 7 “OLED touch screen (720p)

Video output 1920x1080p @ 60 FPS – 1920x1080p @ 60 FPS

Nvidia Tegra X1 Processor Nvidia Tegra X1 Tegra Nvidia Processor

Internal Memory 32 GB 32 GB 64 GB

Battery 4310 mAh 3570 mAh 4310mAh

Wi-Fi connectivity; NFC; Micro SD; Bluetooth 4.1 Wi-Fi; NFC; Micro SD; Bluetooth 4.1 Wi-Fi; NFC; Micro SD; Bluetooth 4.1

Detachable Joy-Con Key Points; Game on TV Detachable Joy-Con Handheld Game Only; i play on tv

Price € 329 € 219 € 349