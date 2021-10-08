Nintendo Switch OLED, Now Available: Where To Buy In Spain And What Is Its Price

Nintendo Switch OLED: The new Nintendo console arrives this October 8 around the world. We tell you how much it costs and how it differs from other models. Nintendo Switch OLED is here. This Friday, October 8, stores around the world receive the third member of the family of the current generation of Nintendo consoles, an improved version that is postulated as the best iteration to date of the Switch range due to its severe improvements in the experience in portable mode. Its seven-inch OLED panel, larger and with sharper colors, means that users more given to enjoy away from the TV have a model here to consider. We tell you where we can buy it and what is its price.

Nintendo Switch OLED: main features and which stores sell it

Nintendo Switch OLED is mainly characterized by its screen change. Apart from some millimeter changes in its dimensions – it is practically identical to the previous ones in its structure, with the compatible Joy-Con -, its screen has reduced frames, going from 6.2 inches to 7 inches, with OLED technology (each pixel lights individually, blacks are pure, colors gain vividness and contrast) and improved sound from the speakers.

Likewise, the internal memory is doubled, now 64 GB, while the rear tab becomes an adjustable wide support that covers the entire rear area of ​​the chassis. The subjection is far superior. The dock now finally incorporates a LAN port to play via Ethernet without the need for peripherals or adapters. For the rest, we return to the screen: if you play in portable mode, the experience improves a lot. There are no changes to the chip, so the performance of the titles does not change.