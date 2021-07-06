Nintendo Switch OLED Model is Announced and Arrives in October

Nintendo finally announced, this Tuesday (06), the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The evolution of the Japanese hybrid console arrives on October 8, 2021 and, among the news, it has a 7-inch OLED display (against the 6.2 inches of the traditional version) and 64 GB of internal memory (against 32 GB of the traditional version).

According to the electronics brand, the new display has more vivid colors than the traditional model and a high contrast, which provide “a rich experience of portable and table games”. In the technical specifications part, it is shown that the video game will have a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 (connected to the TV), 720p (in portable mode) and 60 frames per second (maximum).

The console will also have a 3-position adjustable stand, where the player can adjust the device in the preferred viewing angle to play comfortably at a table. Nintendo’s promise is that the new version of the console features improved audio, as it has built-in speakers that deliver clearer sound in portable mode and with the stand.

Regarding connections, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is equipped with 2 USB-C ports, 1 HDMI and a network cable input in the dock, allowing online games to run with a more stable connection on the television.

The video game will be sold in black and white and in the traditional Blue Neon/Red Neon. It has already started to be sold abroad for a price of US$ 349.99 (about R$ 1,800 at the current price). Nintendo in Brazil has not yet informed when the device will arrive here and what its value will be.

It’s not Switch Pro

Nintendo’s announcement ended up not confirming rumors that the console would be called Switch Pro. The most famous leak on the matter, reported by Bloomberg website, assumed that the device would support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) and 4K resolution, for example . Despite this, the vehicle agreed that the new Switch would have an OLED display.

The same nomenclature regarding Big N’s new device had also appeared in Amazon leaks in Mexico and in shopkeepers in Europe.

So, what did you think of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!