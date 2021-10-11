Nintendo Switch OLED, How To Change The Color Intensity Of The Screen?

Nintendo Switch OLED: One of the hidden features of the new Nintendo console is the ability to change the color intensity of its panel. We explain it to you. Nintendo Switch OLED is now available worldwide with changes that go beyond a screen that grows to seven inches with a high-quality OLED panel. After this first weekend, it seems that the first buyers are very satisfied with the model, especially with how much the experience in portable mode gains with any title. What has gone unnoticed is a hidden function in the console menu that allows us to change the color intensity of the screen. We tell you how to do it and how it differs.

Nintendo Switch OLED: High and Standard color intensity

Did you know that the Nintendo Switch OLED has two color intensity settings? In fact, did you know that you can increase the maximum brightness if you turn off the automatic brightness? Currently, most mobile phones with OLED screen allow changing the color intensity to adapt the expression of colors to the user’s taste. The new model of the console family is no less and allows you to choose two options, High and Standard, from the console menu. Follow these steps to check which one best suits your preferences.

Turn on your Nintendo Switch OLED and make sure it is up to date.

Click on the Console Settings icon and go to Console.

Scroll down a bit and you will see the Intensity of color section. By default it will appear as High.

You can choose High or Standard. Applies only to handheld game play; not on TV.