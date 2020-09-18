Nintendo Switch officially arrives in Brazil this Friday (18)

Matthew Cage
As of this Friday (18), the Switch will be officially marketed in our country. At first, it is only available in e-commerce and in some physical stores of Americanas and Magazine Luiza.

Here, it is possible to find the 32 GB console plus a Joy-Con for prices starting at R $ 2,999, while only the controls are priced at R $ 499. In addition, there are also some digital gift cards for Switch games ( including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate), as well as the following games costing R $ 250:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Kirby Star Allies

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!

Pokkén Tournament DX

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

ARMS

Splatoon 2

So far, nothing has been reported about the launch of Switch Lite here, but it has been approved by Anatel for some time.

