Nintendo Switch officially arrives in Brazil this Friday (18)

As of this Friday (18), the Switch will be officially marketed in our country. At first, it is only available in e-commerce and in some physical stores of Americanas and Magazine Luiza.

Here, it is possible to find the 32 GB console plus a Joy-Con for prices starting at R $ 2,999, while only the controls are priced at R $ 499. In addition, there are also some digital gift cards for Switch games ( including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate), as well as the following games costing R $ 250:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Kirby Star Allies

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee!

Pokkén Tournament DX

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

ARMS

Splatoon 2

So far, nothing has been reported about the launch of Switch Lite here, but it has been approved by Anatel for some time.



