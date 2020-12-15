Nintendo Switch officially announces its Funimation app

Funimation joins Hulu as the only SVOD on Nintendo Switch

While Nintendo Switch owners may still be waiting for Netflix, those who love to watch anime will be happy to know that Funimation will be available to download on Tuesday, December 15.

The Funimation app will include hundreds of titles, including My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan Final Season, One Piece, Naruto, Megalobox, Cowboy Bebop, and much more.

Funimation: Release Date

On December 15, Funimation on the Nintendo Switch console will be available in the US and Canada, with “plans to expand to the UK, Ireland, Mexico and more countries in the coming months.”

Funimation is the only anime app available on Switch, and it’s only the second video-on-demand (SVOD) app released after the addition of Hulu.

You’ll never put it down again. Anime arrives on the Nintendo Switch for the very first time via the refreshing new look of the Funimation App. Coming tomorrow! @NintendoAmerica Read on: https://t.co/TetOe3OP18 pic.twitter.com/x5rC5b0Wm1 — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 14, 2020

“We will always go where the community wants their anime, and Funimation is 100% committed to listening to and serving fans on all platforms. When Nintendo Switch was a possibility in front of us, we were a resounding “absolutely” with the opportunity to serve fans even more, “said Kaliel Roberts, Product Manager at Funimation.

“Our teams approached the partnership with a shared goal of creating a unique and engaging app experience built for anime fans. That passionate approach paid off with a compelling and immersive point of contact that was created specifically for our audience. ”

To celebrate this announcement, Funimation has given the app a “refreshing overhaul.” If you were already using it on other platforms, you will notice that it now has a completely new look and feel, completely new curations, a “My anime” page, a release schedule, so you can keep up to date with the latest eps and much more .



