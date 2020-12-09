Nintendo Switch: more than 1.5 million sold

With 1,570,000 units sold since its premiere, the Nintendo platform is the best-selling console in 2019 and 2020 in Spain. Official data.

Nintendo has announced that Nintendo Switch has sold more than 1,570,000 units in Spain since its launch on March 3, 2017. The hybrid platform, which adds more than 68.30 million units shipped worldwide —at a growth rate equivalent to the Wii in its day—, it is also a success in our country and remains a market leader; It was the best-selling console of 2019 and it is in 2020.

The statement, issued by the Japanese firm this Monday with the participation of the consulting firm GfK, makes clear the predominance of Nintendo Switch in recent months. In addition to the only portable alternative, Nintendo Switch Lite, the family has been the most successful console in Spain in November and during the week of Black Friday, when it had a market share of 72% compared to the rest of the systems.

Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console; also the one that sells the most games in Spain

The status of leader of Nintendo Switch in Spain goes beyond hardware. Among the 10 best-selling video games in Spain in 2020, considering all platforms, 6 titles correspond to works distributed by the label of the great N. The first of them is Animal Crossing: New Horizons (more than 26 million copies sold in everyone until last September 30); But then there are Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, Super Mario 3D: All-Stars, Super Mario Odyssey and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

The common denominator in all of them, with the exception of the compilation and Animal Crossing, is that they have not been published in 2020, a positive sign of the long journey that many of the works in the Nintendo Switch catalog have, which in market jargon is called evergreen – Most console buyers end up owning those games sooner or later.

Looking ahead to Christmas, Nintendo is aware that Ring Fit Adventure has been the desired product of the period of home confinement that most countries experienced during the first half of 2020 and that, at the same time, it will be one of the most demanded gifts in the upcoming weeks. The Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure pack is now official, while the Nintendo Switch (or Nintendo Switch Lite) pack with Animal Crossing: New Horizons is another of the Kyoto firm’s bets.



