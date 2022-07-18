Nintendo Switch May Have a Longer Generation of Consoles Than Its Competitors

Nintendo has a pretty brilliant track record in the gaming industry. Although not all of the company’s consoles were the same hits, the best ones did not disappoint. For each Virtual Boy, Nintendo released the NES, SNES, and Game Boy, and for each Wii U, Nintendo dropped the Wii, DS, and 3DS. And now, five years after its first release, the Nintendo Switch has established itself as one of the best Nintendo console offerings of all time.

First released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch caused a mixed reaction at launch. While the console itself was pretty groundbreaking, offering a hybrid handheld/home console like no other at the time, the early adopters had nothing to play on their shiny new devices. But five years later, the general attitude towards Switch has changed dramatically, and it has quickly become one of the most successful consoles of all time. Right now, the Nintendo Switch shows absolutely no signs of stopping, and with five years under its belt, it’s likely that the Switch may just outlive its competitors.

Nintendo Switch shows no signs of stopping

Over the past five years, the Nintendo Switch has sold more units than most consoles in its lifetime. In just the first week, Nintendo announced that the Switch had become the company’s best-selling console, competing with the PlayStation 4 in first-week sales. During the first month, Switch sold 2.74 million units worldwide, and by the time of its first birthday, Switch had reached over 16 million units. According to the latest reports, Nintendo Switch sales worldwide have reached 107.65 million, but this number continues to grow every week.

Nintendo Switch has already overtaken sales of Wii U, GameCube, N64, NES, 3DS, Game Boy Advance and even Wii, one of the most successful consoles of all time. While sales aren’t necessarily tied to the console’s popularity, that certainly applies to the Nintendo Switch, which is easily outpacing its Xbox One and PS4 competitors. Switch sales also continue to grow despite the release of the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Very rarely does the console remain relevant after its generation, let alone continue to reach a new audience and increase sales.

As long as the Switch is still popular and on sale, it’s unlikely that Nintendo will turn it off. There have been some great first-class games released for Switch this year, and its list is far from over, with games like Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3 still to come this year. Similarly, Nintendo also has a slew of top-notch AAA games coming to the Switch in 2023, ensuring that the console will live on until it’s at least 7 years old.

On average, the service life of a modern gaming console is about five years. While Sony and Microsoft are in line with this trend, this is especially true for Nintendo: the SNES, N64, Game Cube and Wii lasted just over five years before the next iteration of the console was released. At the same time, there have been outliers over the years: the Xbox 360 lasted for eight years, and the PlayStation 3 and NES — seven. It’s more than possible that the Nintendo Switch will eventually become one of those exceptions. With a crowded tablet on the horizon, sales that are not going to give up, as well as console versions and models that allow sales to increase over time, the Nintendo Switch may well outlive its competitors.