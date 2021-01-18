Nintendo Switch: main special games from 2021

We list the most important games that will arrive on Nintendo Switch this year exclusively for the console. How many surprises await us?

2021 is presented as a fundamental year for Nintendo Switch, which goes through the equator of its life in the market embraced by success around the world. Both the West and Japan reflect above-normal business performance, but that hybrid console momentum can only be sustained through good exclusive games. And that is what we are here to talk about today, since we are starting a new year and there are still many unknowns in the catalog. What exclusives await us at Nintendo Swithch this year 2021?

There are many titles in development for Nintendo Switch; Some of us are familiar with them, but they don’t even have a release window, while others will be simmering in the offices of Nintendo and its third party partners. However, after these first weeks of the year, which have already left us some other announcement and date, we are going to review below which are the main exclusive launches for this course, leaving out those who have not (yet) specified when they will arrive in stores. These are the cases of Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4 or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (sequel).

Some, like the indie Sports Story (sequel to the famous Golf Story) are not listed below because the official website of the eShop and the studio itself, Sidebar Games, have not declared that the work will necessarily be ready this year.

Top Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games in 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – February 12

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – February 25

Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection – February 25

Bravely Default II – February 26

Monster Hunter Rise – March 26

New Pokémon Snap – April 30

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – Summer 2021

Neo: The World Ends with You – Summer 2021

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Summer 2021

Rune Factory 5 – 2021

Shin Megami Tensei V – 2021

Axiom Verge 2 – 2021

Eastward – 2021