Nintendo Switch Is Updated To Version 14.0.0: The Folders And More News Arrive

Nintendo Switch: The hybrid console receives its first major firmware update of 2022; that adds the long-awaited folders, among other outstanding settings. Nintendo has released update 14.0.0 for Nintendo Switch. Console players, regardless of the model, can now download this new firmware version, which brings as its main novelty the arrival of customizable Groups (folders), as we explain in detail below; as well as other minor changes related to Bluetooth audio.

Folders are coming to Nintendo Switch: first look and how to customize them

At FreeGameTips we have already updated our Nintendo Switch to check what the Nintendo Switch Groups (folders) are like, whose main objective is to group programs to help us organize our video games. In this way, it will be easier for us to have an order between genres, sagas or the preference that we choose.

Currently it is possible to create up to 100 groups of up to 200 programs each.

It is possible to put a name to each folder.

All folders are housed in All Programs, the tab that appears to the right of the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu.