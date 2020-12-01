Nintendo Switch is updated to version 11.0.0

The hybrid console receives its first major firmware update since April; add an icon in the dedicated menu for Nintendo Switch Online and more.

Nintendo has released update 11.0.0 for Nintendo Switch. Console players, regardless of model, can now download this new firmware version with changes, additions and news that will improve the overall user experience; starting with an icon in the home menu dedicated to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Update 11.0.0: How to Download and Install

Let’s start with the basics: how to update our Nintendo Switch? The first thing we must do is connect our console to the internet. Then, we go to Console Settings in the HOME menu, select Console and Console Update. In a matter of seconds it will restart and we will have our Switch or Switch Lite updated to version 11.0.0.

Nintendo Switch Online added to Nintendo Switch HOME Menu

The first big news is obvious: Nintendo Switch Online becomes part of the bubbles at the bottom of the start menu. Now it has its own icon, thus allowing access to all its services, including the status of our membership.

Likewise, a new function is added that allows the data saved in the cloud to be downloaded automatically. When using a game with the same Nintendo Account on multiple consoles, save data from one will be automatically downloaded to other consoles. Until now, when we used our second console we had to automatically download the progress made on another Nintendo Switch (always checking the date, looking for the most recent file… it was a bit confusing).

Transfer screenshots and videos to your mobile

This will interest those who until now took out the microSD card from the console, connected it to the computer and copied their photos; or those who connected a Twitter account to their console to publish photos and then download them to their Smartphone.

No more: Nintendo Switch now allows you to wirelessly connect other smart devices to Nintendo Switch to transfer screenshots and videos saved in Album. The transfer methodology is, basically, in batches of 10 captures and 1 video at a time. To connect a mobile phone to a Nintendo Switch, just scan a QR code; it’s pretty straightforward.

On the other hand, the function Copy to a computer from a USB connection is added in the Console Settings -> Data Management -> Manage screenshots and videos.



