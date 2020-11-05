Nintendo Switch has sold 68.3 million units worldwide

Nintendo released its latest financial earnings report showing 6.86 million consoles were sold

Nintendo has released its latest financial earnings report, which reveals that the developer / publisher sold an impressive 6.86 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the quarter ending September 2020. This is pushing the global lifetime sales of the hybrid platform beyond the 68.3 million mark.

Additionally, just under 50 million games were sold on the platform during the summer season, and global lockdown legislation certainly played a role in the rise of home games. With increased sales in mind, Nintendo has modified its forecast for the current fiscal year, raising its initial Switch hardware sales target from 19 million to 24 million, a prediction the company was hesitant to make earlier in the year.

La Verdad Noticias informs you that 2020 has been a good year for the Switch platform, with constant hardware sales along with the launch of new successful titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Paper Mario: The Origami King. . As Microsoft and Sony prepare their powerful next-generation hardware for 2021, the Nintendo Switch will occupy a welcoming place where millions and millions of video game fans around the world will continue to enjoy it.

Nintendo Switch Pro could integrate a mini-LED screen

As Sony and Microsoft prepare to release their next-generation consoles to the entire world, rumors about Nintendo’s future plans for the Switch hardware continue to quickly pour in. Whatever, Switch Pro will have it: 4K enhancement? 48 hour battery life? We would expect nothing less.

The latest rumor comes from the Economic Daily News and suggests that an upgraded version of Nintendo’s conquering hybrid console could come with a Mini-LED screen courtesy of Taiwanese panel maker Innolux Corporation.

The report suggests that Nintendo visited Innolux recently, with the hint that it could part with its current display vendors Sharp and JDI and use Innolux’s Mini-LED display technology in an updated Switch that is rumored to arrive next year.



