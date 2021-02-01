Nintendo Switch has exceeded the total sales of 3DS!

The Nintendo Switch is flying and on its way to becoming one of the greatest hits of all time in video games! In its latest financial report, Big N revealed that its hybrid console has already passed the mark of 79.87 million consoles sold.

The figures were recorded until December 31, 2020, which was enough for the Switch to exceed the total sales of the Nintendo 3DS. In addition, several platform games have also achieved impressive sales.

The Animal Crossing New Horizons fever has sold 31.18 million copies, making it second only to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (33.41 million). It just seems like a matter of time before overtaking happens, as the racing game was released in the first year of Switch’s life in 2017.

Other top selling games are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which went from 22.85 million copies sold and is the third biggest hit on the console, followed by Pokémon Sword and Shield (20.35 million) and Super Mario Odyssey (20.23 million).

Considering only the fiscal year that started on April 1, 2020, until December 31 we had several noteworthy sales: Super Mario 3D All-Stars (8.32 million), Paper Mario: The Origami King (3.05 million), Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (2.84 million), Pikmin 3 Deluxe (1.94 million) and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (1.08 million).

Finally, revenue from mobile games rose 13.8% over the previous year, and sales of digital games for consoles grew 104.9% compared to 2019. What did you think of these numbers? Comment below!