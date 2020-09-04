Nintendo Switch gets official release date

The Nintendo Switch already has an official release date for Brazil. According to notes sent to the press on the morning of Friday (4), the video game will be available in retail from September 18 for the suggested price of R $ 2,999 at selected retailers, such as Lojas Americanas, Magazine Luiza and Submarino .

Regarding games, Nintendo continues to work with digital distribution in the Nintendo Store. The service offers a catalog with more than 100 titles for all tastes, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and with code cards at partner stores.

The national console box includes a pair of Joy-Con controls available in gray or neon blue and neon red, a support for Joy-Con, protective handles, a base for the Nintendo Switch and an HDMI cable. The device also comes with an AC adapter for Brazil and a pamphlet for quick start in Brazilian Portuguese.

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller, which has a format that refers to traditional video game joysticks, is also available for purchase, as well as additional Joy-Con controls in different colors. However, their prices have not yet been officially released by the company.



