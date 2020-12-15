Nintendo Switch gets Funimation anime app

One of the saddest things about the Nintendo Switch is that it doesn’t have many streaming apps available. Although it has the YouTube app, the console does not have something to watch content from Netflix or Crunchyroll, for example. Even though it is not super necessary for a console, the lack of these apps is still a mystery.

Fortunately, this is about to change a little bit, at least for anime fans. Funimation announced yesterday that its streaming app will be available on the Switch today (15) and will feature a totally new design than the one seen on PS4, for example.

Now you can follow the new animes of the season, as well as bookmark your favorites to continue watching at any time. Currently, the Funimation app can be downloaded from the Switch eShop in the following countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and Mexico.

The company confirmed that other countries will have access to the application later, although there is no set deadline or list of regions that will receive it. It is worth mentioning for those who do not know that Funimation recently arrived in Brazil with a monthly subscription of R $ 24.00.

For that reason, we can hope that the app will also be available in the Brazilian eShop and without having to subscribe in dollars. The only way is to wait a little while to know if this is really going to happen.

In good news for Funimation users on other devices is that the company guaranteed that the new look will also eventually reach apps outside the Switch. And you, like to know that we will finally have a streaming service dedicated to Anime on Switch? Comment!



