Nintendo Switch Games On Sale At Nuuvem with Up To 30% Off

Nintendo Switch: Nuuvem recently launched a promotion on Nintendo games on its website in celebration of E3. With discounts of up to 30%, the action that started on Wednesday (16) and runs until June 21, features selected titles for Nintendo Switch, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The promotion guarantees an even more 5% discount on the purchase of titles when using the coupon NINTENDOE32021, but with limited units. If you’re looking for a developer title but don’t want to spend that much, this might be your chance. Check out some games that we have selected and that are on offer for you:

The Legend of Zelda game: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda DLC: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, Nintendo Switch

Paper Mario game: The Origami King, Nintendo Switch

Fire Emblem Game: Three Houses, Nintendo Switch