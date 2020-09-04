Nintendo Switch for $ 2,999 on September 18

Today (4), Nintendo officially announced more details of the Switch’s arrival in Brazil: the console will arrive at selected stores, such as Magazine Luiza, Submarino and Lojas Americanas, on September 18 for the suggested amount of R $ 2,999.

At this first moment, the Nintendo console will have two colors available: Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con controls in gray and Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con controls in neon blue and neon red. Each console will come with Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R) controls, a support for Joy-Con, a set of handles for Joy-Con, a base for the Nintendo Switch, an HDMI cable, a AC adapter for Brazil and a pamphlet for quick start in Brazilian Portuguese. Both versions will have the same suggested price.

“As soon as the Nintendo Switch launches in Brazil in September, we hope that the console will help bring smiles to the faces of everyone who plays,” said Bill van Zyll, director and general manager of Latin America at Nintendo of America. “People of all ages will be able to enjoy the fun and social nature that the Nintendo Switch offers.”

About 1 month ago, Nintendo of America had confirmed that Nintendo would return to Brazil and that more news would come soon. Now, we finally have the date and price of the Switch in the country, which arrives together with Super Mario All-Stars 3D (which, even, will have subtitles in PT-BR this time, something new for exclusive console games).

So, did you like the news? Considering that the imported Switch was leaving for about R $ 3.5 thousand in Brazil, the suggested price seems to be good. Tell us in the comments below what you think!



