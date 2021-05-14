Nintendo Switch Finds It Difficult To Meet High Demand

Nintendo is currently experiencing one of the best selling phases in its history, with more than 28.8 million Switches sold over the fiscal year 2020, and the best sales in February since the success of the Wii in 2009. Of course, that would already make it difficult enough to keep inventories up to date, but there are other aggravating factors.

In a recent interview with company investors, Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Big N, acknowledged that “demand for the system remains very strong, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused several delays in shipping to markets outside Japan, so that some resellers are currently in trouble. ”

“The accident that blocked the Suez Canal has also caused product delays in Europe. Demand for hardware continues to exceed our expectations and production has yet to reach total orders thanks to a shortage of semiconductor materials around the world.”

Despite these challenges, the Switch had already passed the 84.59 million console mark sold by March 31, 2021, which puts it firm and strong on the path to becoming one of the most successful video games of all time.

