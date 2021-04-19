Nintendo Switch dominates in Spain: best-selling console of the first quarter of 2021

Nintendo Switch: The hybrid platform is crowned as the most successful console in Spain during the period that includes the months of January to March. 70,000 units.Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console during the first quarter of 2021 in Spain. With more than 70,000 accumulated units and a very slight difference compared to the second in the lead, PlayStation 5, the hybrid platform maintains the leadership in our country in a scenario marked by supply problems for new generation machines.

The information, confirmed by Vandal’s colleagues, also divided the data by month (January, February and March), so that we can know an individual photograph of each period in detail. The total leaves us with a Nintendo Switch with 70,850 units sold, followed by 67,070 units for PlayStation 4 and, in third place, PS4, whose distribution is still active in our country and has managed to sell 17,600 units between January and March.

Low numbers for the new Microsoft consoles. The sum of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which have also sinned from lack of stock, comes to 10,415 units. We do not know, in any case, how below demand has been relative to supply and how the figures for both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S could have changed in a scenario without lack of supplies. Xbox One, in last place, sold 1,460 units during the first quarter.

Best-selling consoles in Spain during the first quarter of 2021

Nintendo Switch: 70,850 units

PS5: 67,070 units

PS4: 17,600 units

Xbox Series X | S: 10,415 units

Xbox One: 1460 units

Conclusions: 2021 will be a competitive year between Sony and Nintendo in Spain

The first conclusion that the report leaves is that Nintendo Switch has sold in Spain slightly less than in the same period in 2020, when they managed to dispatch more than 83,000 units to users; always contemplating the accumulated sales of both the base model and the only portable solution, Nintendo Switch Lite. The year 2020 was a very different one from the current one, without the presence of new generation competition and some PS4 and Xbox One mainly dependent on their installed player base.

Not surprisingly, the problems around the semiconductor market are preventing the manufacturing and distribution plans of consoles from meeting the estimates of the companies, especially in the case of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The purchase predisposition seems to be very high, with notable data such as the 33,600 units of Nintendo Switch in January, a great figure. In 2020, Nintendo Switch sold 519,050 units, according to data provided by this same source, while PS4 managed to distribute another 243,350 in homes across the country.

Finally, in terms of software, the more than 100,000 units sold since its launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch stand out, a (more) successful reissue on the Japanese firm’s platform.