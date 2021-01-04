Nintendo Switch: Discounted games with up to 75% off

The eShop is updated with new New Year offers and dozens of games with offers and discounts only available until January 10, 2021.

New round of sales in the Nintendo Switch eShop, this time for the New Year. Nintendo has opened a section within the store with discounts of up to 75% on some of the most prominent games on the platform. A series of offers that will be available until next January 10, 2021, thus becoming the perfect opportunity to make a self-gift from Kings if Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar are not up to the task, or if they give them to leave us coal underneath From the tree.

New Year’s Sale on Nintendo Switch

We leave you with the selection highlighted by Nintendo itself, but you can see all the discounted games here, among which you will surely find greater price variation, such as that Syberia 1 + 2 pack for 1.74 euros (a 95% discount) .

51 Worldwide Games for 27.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 48.99 euros (before 69.99 euros).

Inmmortals Fenyx Rising for 41.99 euros (before 59.99 euros).

Luigi’s Mansion 3 for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros).

Sonic Mania for 13.99 euros (before 19.99 euros).

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros).

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Two Point Hospital for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a lost past for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros).

Layton’s Mysterious Journey for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros).

Unravel Two for 7.49 euros (before 29.99 euros).

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for 24.99 euros (before 49.99 euros).



