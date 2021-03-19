Nintendo Switch deals: bargains under 10 euros

Players can access great deals through the Nintendo eShop, which includes series like Final Fantasy or Syberia.

With the 35th anniversary of Super Mario coming to an end, Nintendo has made a selection of its titles available to players at a reduced price, as published on MeriStation. Until March 21, all those who stop by the Nintendo eShop will have the opportunity to get Super Mario Maker 2 and Paper Mario: The Origami King with a 35% discount. If your budget is somewhat tighter, you may want to take a look at some of the products that can be found for an even lower price for Nintendo Switch.

In another article we already commented that the entire Final Fantasy saga was on sale, something that remains today with titles that are below 10 euros. Beyond the Square Enix license, we find real bargains, such as the classic Dragon Quest, the Amnesia collection or the magnificent indies Baba is You and Qube 2. There is also Syberia and other additional video games.

10 games for less than 10 euros

Toki for 0.99 euros, before 14.99 euros

Agony for 1.99 euros, before 19.99 euros

Qube 2 for 2.59 euros, before 25.99 euros

Gear Club. Unlimited for 2.98 euros, before 14.90 euros

Dragon Quest for 3.59 euros, before 4.99 euros

Syberia 2 for 1.49 euros, before 29.99 euros

Amnesia: Collection for 5.59 euros, before 27.99 euros

Final Fantasy VII for 7.99 euros, before 15.99 euros

Final Fantasy VIII for 9.99 euros, before 19.99 euros

Baba is You for 8.74 euros, before 12.49 euros

The celebration of the 35th anniversary of Super Mario will conclude on March 31. With this, some of their products will also disappear from digital and physical stores. This is the case of Super Mario 3D All-Stars or Super Mario Bros. 35. The commemorative Game & Watch that stars the Italian plumber will also say goodbye