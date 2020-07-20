Nintendo Switch Deals | Activision downgrades Crash, Spyro, Diablo to 50%

The North American publisher applies significant discounts on the main titles of its catalog. Discounts limited to this July only. Activision Blizzard has applied a significant discount temporarily on its main video games for Nintendo Switch through the eShop.

The North American company discounts up to 50% off its most famous titles on the console’s digital platform until this July 31, so those of you who want to spend the holidays surrounded by Spyro, Crash Bandicoot or dedicate dozens of hours to Diablo III, keep reading.

Because, apart from the offers we shared with you last week, with discounted works such as Dragon Ball FighterZ, Ni No Kuni, Yooka-Laylee or Blasphemous, that is, titles by Bandai Namco and Team17, the current managers of two of the sagas of major platforms of the 3D slope want to facilitate access to their two remake trilogies on the hybrid platform.

Sales through July 31: Activision’s greatest hits

Both Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, each with the three original titles from their collection fully remastered, are for € 19.99. For a tremendous 23.99 euros Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, which celebrates its first anniversary overflowing with additional content that has been added throughout these months … completely free.

And we continue with Diablo III: Eternal Collection, which includes all the additional content and expansions for 29.99 euros. We leave below the name of the game, the current price in the sale period, direct link to the eShop and percentage of discount applied so that you know the exact sale.

We remember that this afternoon, at 16:00 (CEST) a Nintendo Direct Mini will take place: Partners Showcase, you can find out all the information on this new broadcast focused on Nintendo partners through this link.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 23.99 euros (40% discount)



