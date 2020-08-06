Nintendo Switch console and game sales exploded

For Nintendo, the first quarters of the fiscal years are generally stable. While switch console sales are decreasing, very few important games are released in this period. However, in the period between April and June of 2020, things progressed unusually. Nintendo sold 5.68 million Switch consoles in the three-month period ended on June 30, 2020, and doubled its sales in the same period last year.

As one of the most important factors of the boom in sales, the global coronavirus epidemic and the increase in demand for game consoles stand out. The number of Switch that Nintendo has sold since its release has reached 61.44 million. It can be said that the target of the Switch, which is 470 thousand behind the total number of sales of the iconic NES, is to pass the sales of the 3DS and 2DS family.

On the game front, the star of this period was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game, which was published exclusively for Switch, sold 10.63 million copies. The total sales of the game reached 22.4 million. Outpacing games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing has so far climbed to second place on the list of best-selling Switch games.

Thanks to the success of Animal Crossing, the number of games Nintendo sold in the remaining quarter reached 50.43 million. The company has managed to sell twice as many games in this area as in the same period of the previous year.

The success of Animal Crossing and the coronavirus outbreak have made faces laugh on the Nintendo Switch front. The company aims to maintain this momentum with the games to be released in the upcoming period.



